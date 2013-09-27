Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A teenage caucasian boy with glasses caress for his pet gray rat and holds it in his hands.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4582 × 3055 pixels • 15.3 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG