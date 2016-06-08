Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Teenage boy with sly eyes peeking out from behind blank brown cardboard banner, isolated on white background. Closeup. Copy space
Woman holding a blank sheet of cardboard. On a gray background.
girl holding cardboard for sign
Young black woman holding gifts with angry face, negative sign showing dislike with thumbs down, rejection concept
girl looks out from behind a cardboard paper
girl holding cardboard for sign
A boy reading book.
Eyes contact of Asian business women age between 25-30 years old behind her notebook. isolated object on white background.

See more

1132622969

See more

1132622969

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126288801

Item ID: 2126288801

Teenage boy with sly eyes peeking out from behind blank brown cardboard banner, isolated on white background. Closeup. Copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5345 × 3568 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Volodymyr Zakharov

Volodymyr Zakharov