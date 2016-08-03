Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Technology, shopping, banking, home and lifestyle concept - close up of man with laptop computer and credit card at home. Young man using credit card shopping online.
Bearded man retires mask from face on wall
The man the doctor at the table
Close up portrait of attractive caucasian man in glasses talking on the phone. Communication concept
business, technology, communication and people concept - african american businessman calling on smartphone at office glass board
Handsome and happy Afro American tourist with old camera and map in modern city
frustrated indian young businessman with beard showing sad expressions in the office at computer table
Lifestyle portrait of young man feeling scared and shocked making fear, anxiety gestures while watching television holding remote control. In horror and violence on TV and internet and mass media.

See more

1460170955

See more

1460170955

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132998265

Item ID: 2132998265

Technology, shopping, banking, home and lifestyle concept - close up of man with laptop computer and credit card at home. Young man using credit card shopping online.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photoroyalty

Photoroyalty