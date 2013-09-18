Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Technology ensures shes never short of information. Multiple exposure shot of a businesswoman using a digital tablet superimposed over a cityscape.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4973 × 3010 pixels • 16.6 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 605 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 303 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG