Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Technology ensures shes never short of information. Multiple exposure shot of a businesswoman using a digital tablet superimposed over a cityscape.
young model brunette walks the streets of Florida and posing for photos
Beautiful brunette caucasian pregnant woman on summer walk outdoors, holding her belly in a soft, sensual, maternity way. In casual jeans dress and bride hairstyle. Copy space
Girl listening to music on headphones sitting in front of a fountain in the background of the city
A portrait of a young Asian student sitting outdoor, holding a cellphone
Young pretty girl listening to the music with earphones on the tablet. Cheerful woman outdoors
young model brunette walks the streets of Florida and posing for photos
young beautiful brunette straight hair woman using bike outdoor

See more

251384473

See more

251384473

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128527401

Item ID: 2128527401

Technology ensures shes never short of information. Multiple exposure shot of a businesswoman using a digital tablet superimposed over a cityscape.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4973 × 3010 pixels • 16.6 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 605 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 303 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A