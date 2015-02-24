Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The technician remove the damaged electric gearbox motor of the tower crane for repairing and recondition. Damaged electric gearbox motor isolated on ground for repairing.
part of the railway abandoned steam locomotive depot
Interior of old army truck
Wheels of old wooden wagon on the train rails.
Furnace
Italy, Sicily; 28 July 2011, wine cellar - EDITORIAL
Repair rust car in workshop site
Old workshop table with tools

See more

1056626927

See more

1056626927

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132325501

Item ID: 2132325501

The technician remove the damaged electric gearbox motor of the tower crane for repairing and recondition. Damaged electric gearbox motor isolated on ground for repairing.

Formats

  • 3000 × 4000 pixels • 10 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M Aamar

M Aamar