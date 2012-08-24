Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Technician plumber using a wrench to repair a water pipe under the sink. Concept of maintenance, fix water plumbing leaks, replace the kitchen sink drain, cleaning clogged pipes is dirty or rusty.
Formats
6760 × 2723 pixels • 22.5 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 403 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 202 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG