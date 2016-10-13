Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A team of multiracial business architects and designers discuss creating a project draft drawing by looking at laptop monitor screen a computer desk. Asian male and female developers together teamwork
Beautiful young woman showing document to her handsome male colleague in the office
Young employees working upon project in office
Serious young business team discussing report and analyzing sales charts at meeting
Manager assessing work of an employee, portrait.
two young asian business people working together in office discussing business using desktop computer.
Asian Business Team
Businesspeople Working At Office Desk On Computer Together

See more

633316154

See more

633316154

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133488811

Item ID: 2133488811

A team of multiracial business architects and designers discuss creating a project draft drawing by looking at laptop monitor screen a computer desk. Asian male and female developers together teamwork

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

voronaman

voronaman