Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083306621
Team of Engineers architects working and standing around table working on blueprint at construction plans. Engineers discussing.
Z
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectarchitectureasianattentionbuilderbuildingbusinessbusinesspersoncomputerconstructiondevelopmentdiscussingengineerengineeringengineersequipmentestatefemaleforemanhard hathardhathathelmetindustrialindustrylaptopmachinerymalemanmanagement teammanagermanufacturingpeopleplantproductionprofessionalprojectsafetysitestrategyteamteamworktogetherwarehousewomanworkworkerworkplaceworkshop
Categories: Business/Finance, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist