Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100975667
Team of doctors wearing protective clothing works together to monitor patients in Bright Modern operating room. Surgery on patients lying on patient beds. resuscitation of the wounded.
Bangkok, Thailand
S
By SEVENNINE_79
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assistantbloodcareclinicdiseasedoctoremergencyequipmentexpertisefemalegloveglovesgrouphandhealthhealth carehospitalillnessinstrumentmanmaskmedicmedicalmedicinenurseoccupationoperateoperatingoperationpatientpeoplepersonphysicianprofessionalprotectionroomspecialiststaffsterilesurgeonsurgerysurgicalteamteamworktheatretooltreatmentuniformwomanwork
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist