Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Team of diverse coworkers arriving at business meeting in office during covid 19 pandemic. Colleagues working together to plan marketing project and strategy for financial presentation.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6144 × 3456 pixels • 20.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG