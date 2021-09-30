Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094686263
Team of asian doctors and businesswoman having a meeting in medical office.Closeup portrait, young depressed woman healthcare in despair, isolated hospital.
a
By anon_tae
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultasianattractivecameracarechinesecliniccoatcutedeskdigitaldiscussiondoctoreducationfemalehappyhealthhospitalisolatedlablaptoplookinglooking at cameramalemanmedicalmedicinenurseoccupationofficepatientpeoplepersonphysicianportraitprofessionalsittingsmilingspecialiststaffstethoscopeteamtechnologyuniformvideowomanworkworkeryoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist