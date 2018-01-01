Images

Team of armed special forces soldiers with rifles standing together looking at side, planning strategy of shooting, waiting for enemy. confident serious soldiers in military clothes outdoors
two snipers in cold winter forest. Winter warfare and military concept
Portrait of a ranger in the battlefield with a rifle
Fully Equipped Middle - Aged Soldiers Wearing Camouflage Uniform Attacking Enemy, They're in Shooting Ready Stance, Aiming Rifles. Military Operation in Action, Squad Standing in Dense Forest.
Modern Warfare Soldiers Squad Running in Tactical Battle Formation Woman as a Team Leader
Military leader looking though rifle scope and preparing his team for attack
Cheerful young female in camouflage holding guns ready for playing paintball with friends outdoor
Female and male soldiers in military uniforms are outdoors in nature.

Item ID: 2136167103

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6614 × 4409 pixels • 22 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Chazov