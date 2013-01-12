Images

Image
The Tea Plantations of Sri Lanka. High up in the Hill Country of Nuwara Eliya tea-pickers pluck the young leaves from the surrounding tea-plants. The beautiful climate creates depths of flavour.
1298563591

Stock Photo ID: 1298563591

Photo Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

N

NPhang-Lee