Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099789638
Taylors Falls, Minnesota USA January 2, 2022 Icons of Mary with the baby Jesus and Jesus at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taylors Falls, Minnesota. The gold color symbolized divinity.
Taylors Falls, MN 55084, USA
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureartbabybeautifulbiblebyzantine iconcatholiccatholicismchildchristchristianchristianitychurchculturedecorationfaithgodgoldenhistoryholyholy maryiconiconographiciconographyimageinteriorjesusjesus christliturgicallordmadonnamarymasterpiecemotheroldorthodoxpaintpicturereligionreligioussacredspiritualspiritualitysymboltraditionaltravelvirginvirgin maryworship
Similar images
More from this artist