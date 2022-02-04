Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Tatranska Lomnica, Slovakia - 4.2.2022: The ski and snowboard competition "Zjazd Nadoraz" at High Tatras region, Slovakia - city Tatranska Lomnica. Winter cold weather.
