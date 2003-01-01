Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tataki is a technique for cooking a piece of meat or fish in general. It involves cooking the outside of a piece of meat or fish, leaving the inside raw. The way in which we cut our piece is important
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122011875

Item ID: 2122011875

Tataki is a technique for cooking a piece of meat or fish in general. It involves cooking the outside of a piece of meat or fish, leaving the inside raw. The way in which we cut our piece is important

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Toyakisphoto

Toyakisphoto