Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tasty vegan sandwiches with whole brown protein bread, tofu cheese, tomato, spinach and microgreens sprouts stacked on top of each other, white background
Formats
4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG