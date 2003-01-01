Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tasty appetizing classic italian penne pasta with vegetarian lentil bolognese sauce, cheese parmesan and basil on plate on light table. Healthy eating concept.
Formats
8132 × 5421 pixels • 27.1 × 18.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG