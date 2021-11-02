Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086937512
Tashkent Uzbekistan 02-11-2021 Majestic monument to Amir Temur in the center of Tashkent
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
K
By Kadagan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amiramir temur statüeancientarchitectureasiaasianbronzebuildingcapitalcentralcentral asiacitycityscapeculturedowntownempirefamousgardenherohistorichistoricalhistoryhotel uzbekistanislamiclandmarklandscapemainmonumentmuseumotel uzbekistanpanoramaparkrepublicsightseeingsquarestatuestonesymboltamer lanetashkenttemurtimurtoshkenttourismtraveltripuzbekuzbekistanwarrior
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist