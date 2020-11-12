Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Tarragona, Spain. 12-11-2020.
The SEAT Córdoba WRC is a rally vehicle based on the SEAT Córdoba with World Rally Car approval. It was built by SEAT to participate in the World Rally Championship.
3936 × 2624 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG