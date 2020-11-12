Images

Tarragona, Spain. 12-11-2020. The SEAT Córdoba WRC is a rally vehicle based on the SEAT Córdoba with World Rally Car approval. It was built by SEAT to participate in the World Rally Championship.
Madrid, Spain. 09/16/2014. The Renault 15 and 17 were sports cars produced by the French manufacturer Renault between 1971 and 1980.
Chrome Suspension on a Car
TOLYATTI, RUSSIA, MAY 09, 2018: show of bikers dedicated to Victory Day. Shiny chrome motorcycle engine block Yamaha, Honda. Reflection of people in a chrome plated surface.
High precision muscle car engine, Customized race car engine
COMBINED LOCKS, WI - AUGUST 18: The engine of a blue 1947 Chevy two door Coupe car at the 2nd Annual Horizon of Hope Generations Car and Truck Show on August 18, 2012 in Combined Locks, Wisconsin.
MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 17, 2016: 1980 Mini Cooper classic car showing front with engine

