Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Taro sweet potato is a tropical plant that grows a lot in Indonesia, the fruit of this plant can be used as culinary dishes, for the leaves and stems are used for animal feed or made into works of art
Fresh young cabbage head on the vegetable bed. Diet food concept.
"Sirih Gading" (Epipremnum aureum) vines that are useful as decoration and air filter
Top view of the green leaves of the hosts
Cabbage in the garden
cabbage
Taro plant is an ornamental plant in my garden. ￼
Huge green leaves of tropical plants, Thailand

See more

1041703666

See more

1041703666

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136846113

Item ID: 2136846113

Taro sweet potato is a tropical plant that grows a lot in Indonesia, the fruit of this plant can be used as culinary dishes, for the leaves and stems are used for animal feed or made into works of art

Formats

  • 3775 × 2122 pixels • 12.6 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yotam Tammu

Yotam Tammu