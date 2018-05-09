Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Taro sweet potato is a tropical plant that grows a lot in Indonesia, the fruit of this plant can be used as culinary dishes, for the leaves and stems are used for animal feed or made into works of art
Formats
3775 × 2122 pixels • 12.6 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG