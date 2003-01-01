Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Taro Black Magic or Black Elephant Ears Plant or Elephant Ears Black Magic or Colocasia esculenta tree. Closeup black-green leaves on stalk isolated on black background. The side of green leaves bush.
Formats
4000 × 5616 pixels • 13.3 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
712 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
356 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG