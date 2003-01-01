Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Taro Black Magic or Black Elephant Ears Plant or Elephant Ears Black Magic or Colocasia esculenta tree. Closeup black-green leaves on stalk isolated on black background. The side of green leaves bush.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134388009

Item ID: 2134388009

Taro Black Magic or Black Elephant Ears Plant or Elephant Ears Black Magic or Colocasia esculenta tree. Closeup black-green leaves on stalk isolated on black background. The side of green leaves bush.

Formats

  • 4000 × 5616 pixels • 13.3 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 712 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 356 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rak ter samer

Rak ter samer