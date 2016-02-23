Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
TARIFA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: Fair of Tarifa with a horse rider procession on September 05, 2010 in Tarifa. About 500 riders participate in the procession, bringing the Virgin de la Luz to the town
Photo Formats
3648 × 2736 pixels • 12.2 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.