Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tango dancer woman. Woman with a hat. Show. Bellydancer. Exotic dancer. Fusion tango. Young woman dancing tango. Exotic tango
Beautiful belly dancer in the studio wearing tradition dress shows emotions
Sexy redhead leaning back in underwear
young girl's portrait on dark background
Dark and moody portrait of a beautiful young party girl in a top hat
Portrait of dancer woman in the studio
Young beautiful exotic eastern women in ethnic red dress on gray background. Studio shot
Dancer girl brunette with long hair in red oriental costume and mehendi on hand posing and dancing on black background in studio

See more

653970091

See more

653970091

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129288285

Item ID: 2129288285

Tango dancer woman. Woman with a hat. Show. Bellydancer. Exotic dancer. Fusion tango. Young woman dancing tango. Exotic tango

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 6000 pixels • 23.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 857 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 429 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Javier Dall

Javier Dall