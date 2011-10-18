Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tangled ivy plants in autumn with red and green leaves cover a fence and bougainvillaea branch. Close up and front view. Beautiful background.
Green background of green plants
Bright red flowers begonia semperflorens in the garden.
flowers with deep details
Bunch of rose flowers displayed for sale
Pink flowers in the garden
Colourful potpourri on white background
Pink petunias on the street, background

See more

703806658

See more

703806658

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133160217

Item ID: 2133160217

Tangled ivy plants in autumn with red and green leaves cover a fence and bougainvillaea branch. Close up and front view. Beautiful background.

Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bhrng

bhrng