Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094646237
Tangerines (oranges, mandarins, clementines, citrus fruits) with leaves and fir tree branches. Black stone background, festive flat lay, copy space
F
By FuzullHanum
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
black backgroundbranchescardcelebratechristmascitrus fruitsclementinescopy spacecreativecreative flat laydecordecorationdesigndessertdieteatingfestivefestive backgroundfir treeflat layfoodframefreshfruitfruitshalfhealthyholidayingredientjuicyleavesmandarinsmodernnaturalnew yearorangesorganicpineripeseasonalsweetsymboltangerinestraditionaltrendytropicalveganvitaminwholewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist