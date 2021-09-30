Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101213774
Tang Yuan sweet dumpling ball is a traditional Chinese sweet dessert for Mid-Autumn or Dongzhi (winter solstice festival) and Chinese New Year. In Indonesia, it is called ronde (wedang ronde).
