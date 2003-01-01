Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Tan Chihuahua Puppy Dog Wearing a royal blue bicycle sports helmet on its head. Close-up head only, isolated on white. 5716
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

50946685

Stock Photo ID: 50946685

Tan Chihuahua Puppy Dog Wearing a royal blue bicycle sports helmet on its head. Close-up head only, isolated on white. 5716

Photo Formats

  • 4152 × 2936 pixels • 13.8 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kelly Richardson Photo

Kelly Richardson Photo

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.