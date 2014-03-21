Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Tamsui,Taiwan - June 20 : The folk-custom acrobatics in the temple fair of township on June 20,2007 in Tamsui,Taipei,Taiwan. The fair held annually on chinese lunar date of sixth in May.
Photo Formats
3136 × 2352 pixels • 10.5 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.