Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: The Marching Chiefs, the largest college marching ban, begins the Florida State football game in Doak Campbell Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.