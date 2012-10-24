Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Taking good care of his espresso machine. Closeup shot of a barista cleaning an espresso machine at a cafe.
Pretty young brunette woman choosing some clothes at huge shopping center (color toned image)
Barista working with gloves, coffee shop open after lockdown quarantine.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137904913

Item ID: 2137904913

Taking good care of his espresso machine. Closeup shot of a barista cleaning an espresso machine at a cafe.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A