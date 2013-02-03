Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Takeaway coffee in a paper cup and a delicious dessert with salted caramel in a glass jar on a wooden one on a wooden table. Close-up. Selective focus. Soft blurred background. Top view.
Formats
3335 × 5000 pixels • 11.1 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG