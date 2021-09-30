Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087222503
TAIPEI,TAIWAN - DEC 2 :Passengers wearing face mask in mass transit system on December 2,2021 in Taipei,Taiwan.Because covid19 pandemic caused countless deaths all over the world.
C
By Carlos Huang
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
air pollutionairportasiachinacitycommutecoronaviruscovid19crowddeltadiseasedisease controleditorialescalatorface maskfluhealthhu beiinfectioninteriorjourneymaskmedicametromrtpassengerpeopleprotectionpublicpublic healthrailwaysicksicknessspringstationsubwaytaipeitaiwanterminaltourismtouristtraintransittransportationtraveltreatmenturbanviruswinterwu han
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist