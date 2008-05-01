Images

Image
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 24: The Yuanshan Park Area in Taipei International Flora Exposition on February 24, 2011 in Taipei,Taiwan. The Exposition held between Nov. 6, 2010 to April 25, 2011.
76170559

Stock Photo ID: 76170559

Photo Formats

  • 3648 × 2736 pixels • 12.2 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Carlos Huang

Carlos Huang

