Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Taihape, New Zealand - December 17th 2017: Close up image of the iconic landmark gumboot entering the area of Taihape, located in the Rangitikei District of the North Island of New Zealand
Edit
DOLOMITES, ITALY - OCTOBER 21, 2016 - Tyrolean alps with wooden huts on a meadow and a village in the background
On the field under the bushes is a table with a samovar and fruit, next to it is a chair
MELAKA, MALAYSIA - NOVEMBER 13. 2018: Old City Unesco Heritage Zero Mile
drawn white lines on the football field with white paint on the grass using a special machine before a game
Nakhon Ratchasima,Thailand - December 8 2018 : People go to visit Jim Thomson farm the favorite flora park for sightseeing and relax with many kind of flower at Nakhon Ratchasima,Thailand.
Wind turbine in the farm from thailand
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 27: The traditional launch of the hot air balloon in a city park next to the promenade of the Gulf of Finland on July 27, 2012 in Helsinki.

See more

129321452

See more

129321452

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1499208284

Item ID: 1499208284

Taihape, New Zealand - December 17th 2017: Close up image of the iconic landmark gumboot entering the area of Taihape, located in the Rangitikei District of the North Island of New Zealand

Important information

Formats

  • 5055 × 3370 pixels • 16.9 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ