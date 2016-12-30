Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
tahu kipas or tahu goreng or tahu isi or fried tofu probably the most popular variant of fried tofu in Indonesia, tofu filled with bean sprouts, carrots and sometimes shrimp is battered and deep fried
