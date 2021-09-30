Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084568898
Tahu Cabe Garam or Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu, made from tofu that fried in flour and sautéed with chili, scallions, garlic and salt. Vegan, vegetarian healthy food.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasianayam cabe garamchinesechinese foodcloseupcolorfulcrispycuisinedeliciousdietdinnerdishfreshfriedfried foodfried tofugarlicgarlic tofugarnishgourmetgreenhealthyherbhomemadeindonesia foodlunchmealmeatonionpepperplatepopularproteinredrestaurantsaladsaltsaucespicytahutahu cabe garamtahu gorengtastytofutraditionalvegan nutritionvegetablevegetarian foodwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist