Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
TACUAREMBO, URUGUAY - MAR 7 : A participant relax in the annual festival "Patria Gaucha" March 7, 2009 in Tacuarembo. It is one of the biggest festival in South America to celebrate gaucho culture.
Photo Formats
2848 × 3864 pixels • 9.5 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
737 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
369 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG