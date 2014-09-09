Images

TACUAREMBO, URUGUAY - MAR 7 : A participant relax in the annual festival "Patria Gaucha" March 7, 2009 in Tacuarembo. It is one of the biggest festival in South America to celebrate gaucho culture.
28399228

Stock Photo ID: 28399228

  • 2848 × 3864 pixels • 9.5 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 737 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 369 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kobby Dagan

Kobby Dagan