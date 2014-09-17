Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
TACUAREMBO, URUGUAY - MAR 7 : Participant in the annual festival "Patria Gaucha" March 7, 2009 in Tacuarembo, Uruguay. It is one of the biggest festival in South America to celebrate gaucho culture

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

38339641

Stock Photo ID: 38339641

TACUAREMBO, URUGUAY - MAR 7 : Participant in the annual festival "Patria Gaucha" March 7, 2009 in Tacuarembo, Uruguay. It is one of the biggest festival in South America to celebrate gaucho culture

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2021 × 3421 pixels • 6.7 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 591 × 1000 pixels • 2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 296 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kobby Dagan

Kobby Dagan