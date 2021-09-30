Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100792541
tablet computer with an open app of calendar for 2022 year in womans hands on a gray background. concept business or to do list goals with technology using. top view, flat lay. banner. space for text
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022aboveappbackgroundbannerbusinesscalendarcalendercomputerconceptcopy spacedatadatedaydeadlinedeskdesktopdiarydigitaldisplayeducationeventfemaleflat layflatbedgoalsgrayhandsholdinglaptopmockupmonthobjectofficeopenorganizeroverheadplannerplanningscreensimplytabletablettechnologyto do listtop viewusingwomanworkyear
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist