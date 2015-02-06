Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Table setting with dishes and tableware in stylish home interior. No people. Dining table with place settings. Plates on knitted napkins, glasses and vase with flowers
Beautiful restaurant interior table decoration for wedding or event. Flower Wedding Table Decoration, Autumn colors. European food in a restaurant setting. Table set for party.
Beautiful restaurant interior table decoration for wedding or event. Flower Wedding Table Decoration, Autumn colors. European food in a restaurant setting. Table set for party.
Elegant decorated table with meal and tableware closeup
Russian traditional salad Olivier with vegetables and meat. Winter Christmas salad
Feast dishes dish recipe holiday table wine glasses serving
flat bread and pizza
Fried cod white fish with mashed potatoes on a white plate with hot snack, alads, cutlery, wine and water glasses on banquet restaurant table background. European food in a restaurant.

See more

1573175113

See more

1573175113

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124833633

Item ID: 2124833633

Table setting with dishes and tableware in stylish home interior. No people. Dining table with place settings. Plates on knitted napkins, glasses and vase with flowers

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BY-_-BY

BY-_-BY