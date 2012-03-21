Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Table decorated for Easter in beige tones. Dried gypsophila, chicken and quail eggs, a silver figurine of a hare and a cup of coffee. Easter concept.
Edit
Plastic white cap bottles with mineral water
Eggs
Plastic white cap bottles with mineral water
a dozen brown eggs
eggs with baking pans. easter cake baking process.
White salt in salt shaker on white wooden table
Old cup with spoon

See more

635852309

See more

635852309

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142920933

Item ID: 2142920933

Table decorated for Easter in beige tones. Dried gypsophila, chicken and quail eggs, a silver figurine of a hare and a cup of coffee. Easter concept.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Elena Gromadchuk