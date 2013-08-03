Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Tabacum homeopathic medicine on a tobacco leaf with tobacco. The label was made for the photo shoot, no trademark/brand name issues. "Tabacum" is the Latin name for tobacco and "6C" is the dosage
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

57818287

Stock Photo ID: 57818287

Tabacum homeopathic medicine on a tobacco leaf with tobacco. The label was made for the photo shoot, no trademark/brand name issues. "Tabacum" is the Latin name for tobacco and "6C" is the dosage

Photo Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Mona Makela

Mona Makela