Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
SZEKESFEHERVAR, HUNGARY - MARCH 17: Krisztian Zahorecz shoots it the penalty at a Hungarian National Championship soccer game Kaposvar vs. FC Fehervar March 17, 2007 in Szekesfehervar, Hungary
Photo Formats
3517 × 2345 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.