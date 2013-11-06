Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Syringa (Lilac) is flowering plant in the olive family (Oleaceae), native to Europe and Asia. This is spring shot of blooming tree.
Photo Formats
3108 × 2000 pixels • 10.4 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 644 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 322 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.