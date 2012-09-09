Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 153964631
Symbolic of success and preparedness victory the golf ball placed on the floor of the lawn in the game with a sky background. golf sport is popular around the world. Tee Off golf ball Cuba
Photo Formats
4350 × 2832 pixels • 14.5 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 651 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 326 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG