Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Symbolic representation of the declining development of the value of the ruble against the euro due to the war in Ukraine, the picture shows a 10 ruble banknote and a 1 euro coin
Formats
3500 × 2828 pixels • 11.7 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 808 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 404 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG