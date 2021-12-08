Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090421097
Sylhet, Bangladesh - 8 December 2021: The bed sheets and other clothes used by the hospitalized patients are being washed in river. So that the river water is polluted and disease germs are spreading.
Sylhet, Bangladesh
