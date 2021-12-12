Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089694449
Swiss airplane Airbus A320-200 register HB-IJI landing at Zürich Airport on a foggy winter day. Photo taken December 12th, 2021, Zurich, Switzerland.
Zürich, Switzerland
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
airairbus a320-200aircraftairlineairlinerairplaneairportaviationcrossdestinationengineeuropefencefieldflightflyfogfoggygrassgray backgroundgray skyheavenholydayjetlandinglanding gearmistoutdoorpassengerplaneredrunwayskyspeedswissswitzerlandtechnologytouch downtourismtransporttransportationtraveltripvacationwhitewingzurichzürich
Categories: Transportation, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist