Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Swimming pool blue water in summer top view angle. Aerial view images of swimming pool in a sunny day which suitable for sport or relax on vacation time or workout for burn some calories in holiday.
Formats
5510 × 2592 pixels • 18.4 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 470 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 235 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG